Cambridge announces free Bluebikes for essential workers

Cambridge, Boston, and several surrounding communities are making Bluebikes available to essential workers at grocery stores and pharmacies free of charge for 90 days, the City of Cambridge announced Thursday.

Essential workers will receive Bluebike passes for unlimited trips up to 60 minutes, the City of Cambridge said in a press release. Brookline, Everett, and Somerville are also making passes available, the release said.

Lee Gianetti, a spokesman for the city of Cambridge, said decisions to expand the regional Bluebikes system are made by the communities and Motivate, the operator of the program.