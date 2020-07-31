Cambridge announces free Bluebikes for essential workers

Cambridge, Boston, and several surrounding communities are making Bluebikes available to essential workers at grocery stores and pharmacies free of charge for 90 days, the City of Cambridge announced Thursday.
Essential workers will receive Bluebike passes for unlimited trips up to 60 minutes, the City of Cambridge said in a press release. Brookline, Everett, and Somerville are also making passes available, the release said.
Lee Gianetti, a spokesman for the city of Cambridge, said decisions to expand the regional Bluebikes system are made by the communities and Motivate, the operator of the program.
Essential workers at restaurants and retail shops in Boston and Cambridge are also eligible, according to the release.
“Bluebikes provides a great way for anyone to take short trips across the region, and this program will help make riding even more accessible to some of the most critical workers in the community,” the release said.
Riders will have to register for new passes if hey want to continue using Bluebikes at the end of the 90 days, and will not automatically be charged to renew, according to the release. Eligible participants can register for the passes on the city of Cambridge website at www.CambridgeMA.gov/bluebikes.