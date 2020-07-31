Cardinal O’Malley to ordain five priests to the archdiocese

The cardinal will also ordain the Rev. James P. Ferus into the priesthood for the Jesuit’s USA Northeast Province.

O’Malley will ordain the Rev. Joseph Michael Hubbard, the Rev. Denis Nareign Nakkeeran, the Rev. Matthew James Norwood, the Rev. Fernando José Vivas, and the Rev. Daniel Andrew Zinger, the archdiocese said in a statement.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley will ordain five new priests into the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston in a 10 a.m. Ordination Mass Saturday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, the archdiocese said Friday.

Ordination is usually held in spring, but was postponed due to the pandemic, the archdiocese announced in April.

Advertisement

“During the many unexpected challenges this year has brought forth, we have been blessed by the steadfast commitment and presence of our priests in the life of the Church,” O’Malley said in the statement. “We have seen their impact in the ministry to those suffering from COVID-19; in comforting their loved ones and healthcare professionals; and in providing access to the celebration of Mass and maintaining connection with parishioners and many others through the use of technology.

“Priests are called to holiness and to embrace the gift of service, particularly the celebration of the sacraments, in the name of Christ,” the cardinal continued. “Our newly ordained priests are embarking on a joyful journey accompanied in friendship by our Lord.”

Hubbard, 29, grew up in Weymouth, the son of John and Kathleen (Burke) Hubbard, the archdiocese said. He attended the elementary school at his local parish, St. Francis Xavier, and then Weymouth public schools before going on to The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and St. John Seminary in Brighton. He will celebrate his first Mass at St. Francis Xavier in Weymouth on Sunday.

Nakkeeran, 27, is a native of Colombo, Sri Lanka, the son of Kanapathipillai and Marie (Thomas) Nakkeeran, the archdiocese said. He grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and attended Boston University, St. John’s Seminary, and the Pontifical Gregorian University. He will be the principal celebrant and homilist at his first Mass on Sunday at St. John the Baptist Church in Peabody.

Advertisement

Norwood, 26, is the son of Robert and Donna (Gallitano) Norwood, who raised him in Wellesley’s St. Paul Parish, according to the archdiocese. He completed a bachelor’s degree in philosophy at The Catholic University of America in 2016. He will celebrate his first Mass on Sunday at St. Paul Church in Wellesley, with a homily from the Rev. Daniel P. Leary.

Vivas, 35, is the son of the late Luis Ramon Vivas Perez and Ana (Alvardo Sanchez) Perez of Managua, Nicaragua, the archdiocese said. He studied at Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary in Brookline and earned a bachelor of philosophy and a master of divinity degree at St. John’s Seminary. He will celebrate Masses of Thanksgiving in English and Spanish on Sunday at St. Joseph Parish in Lynn, where he has been serving his deacon internship.

Zinger, 29, is the son Andrew and Robin (Skinner) Zinger of Liverpool, N.Y., according to the archdiocese. He completed his bachelor’s degree in philosophy at St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., in 2013 and studied theology at St. John Seminary, earning a master’s degree in divinity this spring. He will celebrate his first Mass Sunday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Peabody.

Advertisement

The Catholic TV Network will broadcast the Mass live at 10:00 a.m. on cable television and at CatholicTVLIVE.com. It will be rebroadcast Saturday at 8 p.m.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.