Federal appeals court tosses Tsarnaev death sentence, orders new penalty-phase trial

A federal appeals court has tossed the death penalty handed down to Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and ordered a new penalty phase trial.

“Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s convictions on Counts 13, 15, and 18 are reversed, and the district court is directed to enter a judgment of acquittal on those counts,” said an entry submitted in the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. “Dzhohkar Tsarnaev’s death sentences on Counts 4, 5, 9, 10, and 14 are vacated, and the matter is remanded to the district court with directions to hold a new penalty-phase trial.”