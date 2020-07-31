Hurricane Isaias has formed in the Atlantic basin

For New England, it would be quite unusual for a hurricane to make it this far north this early in the season. Typically our greatest threat from hurricanes would come later in August and the first couple of weeks in September. However, water temperatures are warmer than average right now, so if a storm did make it this far north, it could sustain some strength. Some of the warmest water, compared to the average in the world, is in the Gulf of Maine right now.

There’s a new hurricane in the Atlantic basin, and its name is Isaias. Before I get to the forecasting piece of this, the pronunciation of this name is unique. Phonetically, it’s pronounced “ee-sah-ee-ahs.” These names are chosen by the World Meteorological Organization and represent countries surrounding the Atlantic basin. With that behind us, let’s talk about the storm itself.

This map showed warmer than average conditions in nearly the entire Atlantic Basin. WeatherBell

Since it’s only midday Friday and the storm would impact us on Tuesday, there’s a lot of time for things to change. The track error this far out can still be hundreds of miles. This means that the storm could still bring significant rain and wind or it could bring absolutely nothing.

A doppler forecast of the storm's potential path. Tropical Tidbits

We actually need the rain, and tropical systems often are the event that breaks droughts, so the good side of this is that some heavy rain wouldn’t be a bad thing, as long as it’s not too much. The storm will be moving quite quickly, so I’m not expecting much opportunity for anything more than street flooding locally.

It’s important to note that storms have two sides to them. The drier side tends to be the right side, this is also the windier side. This means that if the storm passes through the center portion of New England, everybody to the right of the track would experience showers, but not much in the way of heavy rainfall. This is the side which would have the most wind. Locations to the left of the storm center would experience more in the way of heavy rainfall, and that’s where 2 to 4 inches could fall and there is the potential for more flooding.

In terms of wind, the storm is likely to weaken as it moves northward, so we still can experience tropical storm force winds but sustained hurricane winds are less likely. The probability of tropical storm force winds is higher, and remember those are winds that just need to reach 39 miles an hour – which is really not that big of a deal.

The predicted wind field from Hurricane Isaias. NHC

The worst-case scenario would be the storm stays offshore, never touches land until it crosses Long Island, and then comes into southern New England. On that type of track, it would maintain much of its strength. This is the type of track that Bob took back in 1991 – the last hurricane to reach New England shores.

The latest track of Hurricane Isaias showed a tropical storm coming to New England Tuesday and early Wednesday. NHC

Of course the entire system could also pass too far out to sea, keeping most of the rain and wind over the fish and not bringing a major impact to land. For those of you with coastal interests including boats and homes right on the water, this weekend is your time to prepare and keep abreast of the latest forecasts. If you need to take action, such as moving a boat out of the water, you’ll likely have until late Monday to complete that.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.