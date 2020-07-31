A look at Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s convictions and penalties

A federal judge on Friday vacated the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its aftermath.

Tsarnaev was found guilty on 30 charges, and he was sentenced to die by execution on six of those charges. A judge reversed three convictions and vacated the death penalty on five others, kicking the case back to the penalty phase again to decide whether he will be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison. Here’s a look at them: