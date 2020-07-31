Massachusetts immigrants hit hard by COVID-19 economic losses, safety concerns, new survey says

“Immigrant families face the same distress as all working-class Americans, BUT it’s exacerbated by their exclusion from crucial safety-net programs and stimulus payments, and for the undocumented, by limited work opportunities and pervasive fear,” a MIRA Coalition statement said.

The survey, conducted throughout July and answered by more than 400 households online and over the phone, also highlighted concerns about food and housing insecurity, COVID-19 testing, and personal safety.

COVID-19′s disproportionate impact on immigrant communities extends beyond health, a new survey commissioned by the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Coalition shows. Immigrant families in the state have suffered high rates of unemployment, with 76.4 percent of respondents reporting at least one job loss in their household.

Advertisement

More than three quarters of respondents reported at least one job loss in their household. Temporary workplace closure or staff reduction was the primary cause of job loss, with half of respondents reporting such changes had cost a household member their job. Another 21.5 percent said someone in their household stopped working due to fear of being infected with COVID-19.

Loss of informal work opportunities — including domestic work and gig economy jobs — and lack of childcare were other leading causes of unemployment. Despite significant employment losses, immigrant families reported difficulties receiving unemployment benefits. Just 30.4 percent of those who reported job losses collected benefits.

Massachusetts immigrants who are still working face another set of challenges: fear of COVID-19 infection, and of discrimination based on their race.

Though the majority of currently employed respondents said they have proper protective gear and health measures in their workplace, 23.1 percent did not consider themselves adequately protected. Just 7 percent of working respondents reported feeling safe commuting on the T. Fewer than one in 10 percent work from home.

Commuting raised another fear: One in five said they worried they would be harassed or attacked based on their race on their way to work. “This is heavily an experience of the Asian respondents,” said researcher Marion Davis. She added that Latino and Black respondents also reported such fears.

Advertisement

Of respondents, 58.4 percent reported having secure housing. But more than one quarter said they were worried about losing housing because they were behind on rent. The proportion was higher for households with at least one undocumented member, with 45.6 percent saying they were behind on rent. Just 38.3 percent of that group reported feeling secure about housing.

Only one in four of all households said they had enough to eat without seeking help.

The 433 households who responded represented 1,087 adults and 536 children. Forty-four percent of respondents were identified as Latinx, 32.6 percent were Asian, 16.0 were non-Latinx Caribbean, and 12.5 percent were Black or African American. White, North African and Middle Eastern, and Sub-Saharan African immigrants accounted for the remainder.

MIRA conducted the survey in conjunction with coalition members and partners including the Fair Immigration Reform Movement, REACH, Immigrant Family Services Institute USA, Agencia ALPHA, Brazilian Worker Center, Chelsea Collaborative, and Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence.









MIRA Coalition CEO Eva Millona said the organization knew that immigrants of color had been hard-hit by the pandemic, with deaths and infections far exceeding their share in the state’s population. “What we didn’t have was a systemic assessment of immigrants in Massachusetts and how they were affected,” Millona said during a presentation of the survey results.

Advertisement

The coalition presented the survey results over Zoom on Friday morning, along with a list of policy recommendations. Several focused on expanding state and federal benefits to ensure that immigrant households can access relief regardless of immigration status. The group also called on the state to invest in multilingual public outreach to better inform immigrants on their current rights.

Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore