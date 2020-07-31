Northeastern will require fall students to be tested three times for COVID-19

“Even before students move into their dorm, their first stop is going to be the testing center,” David Luzzi, who heads the university’s testing operation, told News@Northeastern. “We are doing that because we want to get them their results as soon as possible.”

Students will be tested at the Cabot Physical Education Center as soon as they arrive and again three days later and two days after that , according to a posting on News@Northeastern, the university’s official news service.

Northeastern University will require all students to be tested three times for the coronavirus in their first five days on campus this fall and to quarantine themselves while awaiting results, the school said Friday.

The rules apply to all students coming to campus, regardless of where they’re coming from or whether they’re living off-campus or in dormitories.

Northeastern announced in June that it will let students choose between coming to class or participating online this fall.

Students who will be on campus must quarantine themselves after their first COVID-19 test, but if it comes back negative, they will be permitted to end their quarantine immediately, according to the posting.

While quarantining, students living in Northeastern housing will be permitted to leave their rooms to pick up food, use the restrooms and showers, or go to medical appointments.

After a third negative test, students will be able to attend classes in person and participate in other activities on campus.

Students who come to campus within five days of the start of classes will not be able to attend classes until they have completed testing for the virus and will instead participate online.

The testing protocol was developed in response to a travel order Governor Charlie Baker issued last week and includes greater precautions than those required by the state, the university said. On Wednesday, Tufts University announced that it would stagger the arrival of fall students to help comply with Baker’s order.

