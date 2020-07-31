N.Y. man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through bike shop window in Boston

A New York man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through the window of a bike shop on Commercial Street after attempting to steal a bike Friday morning, Boston police said.
Jared Collette, 25, is charged with unarmed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property, Boston police said in a press release.
Officers were responding to a report of vandalism in progress near 77 Commercial St. at 10:30 a.m. when they were then informed that the suspect had been last seen in the area of Commercial Street and Clinton Street, police said.
Officers saw an individual matching the suspect’s description in the area of 1 South Market St., near Faneuil Hall.
When police tried to speak to him, Collette allegedly took off running, and officers chased him up the stairs of City Hall Plaza, the release said.
Officers were able to place him in custody after a brief struggle in which he allegedly “attempted to kick and spit at officers,” police said.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
