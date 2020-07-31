N.Y. man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through bike shop window in Boston

A New York man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through the window of a bike shop on Commercial Street after attempting to steal a bike Friday morning, Boston police said.

Jared Collette, 25, is charged with unarmed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property, Boston police said in a press release.

Officers were responding to a report of vandalism in progress near 77 Commercial St. at 10:30 a.m. when they were then informed that the suspect had been last seen in the area of Commercial Street and Clinton Street, police said.