Whitman-Hanson Regional HS cancels graduation over possible COVID-19 exposure

Whitman Hanson Regional High School has cancelled a traditional graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday, after learning some people in the school district community may have been exposed to COVID-19, school officials said.

‘We would like to offer our most sincere and heartfelt apologies to the Class of 2020 and their families,” Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak and Principal Christopher Jones said in a statement posted to Facebook Thursday. " We all know that they have been excitedly planning and looking forward to the promise of an in person ceremony.”

Instead, the school will hold “drive up graduation” ceremony at the school on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Graduates and their immediate family members should enter through the loop furthest away from the school and will make their way to the “The Class of 2020 Rock” where they can take their picture Szymaniak and Jones, the statement said.