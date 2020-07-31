Why was Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence overturned?

The decision to order a jury to once again consider whether Tsarnaev should be executed for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings was based on the district court judge’s failure to clear the hurdles necessary to select an impartial jury. That necessitates a new trial to decide not guilt, but whether Tsarnaev should live or die.

But the location of the trial was not the problem, an appeals court ruled Friday; it was the way jurors were chosen to decide his fate.

Throughout the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, his lawyers repeatedly argued that he could not get a fair trial in the city he stood accused of terrorizing.

Advertisement

The panel ruled that they were compelled to toss the death sentence because the trial judge failed to meet standards set for high-publicity trials. When media exposure is high, the judge must not only assess each jurors’ exposure to the case or the parties — but also the “kind and degree” of exposure.

“Despite a diligent effort, the judge here did not meet the standards set by [case law],” the opinion said.

The appeals court specifically found that at least two of the 12 jurors did not fully disclose what they knew about the case or that they discussed it on social media before they were selected to decide Tsarnaev’s fate. But, more importantly, the appeals court found, Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. erred when he refused to ask the jurors more about the social media posts, instead relying on their claims that they can serve impartially.

“A judge cannot delegate to potential jurors the work of judging their own impartiality,” the appeals court said.

Thompson put it this way: “For one thing, learning that prospective jurors read, say, the Boston Globe daily and have seen a lot of coverage about the case is not the same as learning that they read Globe articles quoting civic leaders saying Dzhokhar should die — statements that could not constitutionally be admitted into evidence.”

Advertisement

“Performance fell short of promise, providing . . . a sufficient ground to vacate his death sentences,” the appeals court said, in an opinion written by Appeals Court Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson. But two of the judges also hinted that a future trial in what’s known as the penalty phase could indeed be held in Boston, if the jury selection process is completed correctly.

In its 224-page opinion, the appeals court weeded through even the most minute details of Tsarnaev’s five-month trial, conviction and sentence. It issued several landmark opinions and advisories for the future of the case.

Other rulings that overturned some lesser convictions were legal in nature, and would not have affected the outcome of Tsarnaev’s sentence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.