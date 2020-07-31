Trump says he will ban China-owned TikTok from operating in US

President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok from the US on Saturday and cast doubt on a notion the popular music-video app would be sold to an American company.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” the president told reporters Friday night. Asked when it would happen, he said: “Soon, immediately. I mean essentially immediately.” He added: “I will sign the document tomorrow.”

Trump said he had the authority to ban the app, owned by ByteDance Ltd., one of China’s biggest tech companies, through an executive order or under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.