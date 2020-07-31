C’mon, those Republicans from the Western states don’t love national parks that much

Linda J. Bilmes’s July 27 op-ed on the national parks finally getting their financial due (“Who is rescuing America’s national parks? Trump”) is probably more of a “dream” than she realizes. Trusting groveling congressional Republicans from the Western states and their promises to fund the parks after 40 years of the party hijacking the money needed to operate our parks properly is not something to take to the bank and celebrate.

That $12 billion maintenance backlog Bilmes cites is mostly due to Republican shenanigans with previously appropriated funds, and I predict that a good deal of this fabulous new cash she applauds will never see a redwood, maintained trail, rushing river, or new visitor center.