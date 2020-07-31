Today’s vacated office spaces could be tomorrow’s apartments

As Jon Chesto indicates in his July 20 Business column “Rethinking post-COVID office space,” many office workers probably will never return to the office. Employers now will carefully evaluate who needs space in a fixed location and which jobs can be done remotely with better online tools.

That leaves the following question: What do we do with the millions of square feet of surplus space in Greater Boston?

The answer: How about repurposing it as housing?