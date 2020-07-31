Home of the Week: A Gloucester contemporary with a rocky outpost

Year built: 1964

Square feet: 3,017

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $16,046 (2020)

Backpackers (maybe it’s backpackers of a certain age) call sun-splashed rocky outcroppings “lizard rocks” to honor the original solar-heating unit and its chill customer. The backyard of this Gloucester home has an exquisite example of a lizard rock sitting halfway between the decks of the trilevel house and an irregularly shaped in-ground Gunite pool.

The house, built in 1964 and located on the city’s Eastern Point peninsula, is something of a lizard rock itself. Its walls host wide windows that allow vast amounts of sunlight to warm each room, most of which contain hardwood floors and walls painted a light color.

A crushed-stone driveway shielded by mature landscaping brings one to the front entry. The foyer has a stone floor and a closet with slatted doors. From here, the only way to go is up. Stairways are often bland connectors between floors, but this one is a triangular, three-story column with dark honey-hued Douglas fir treads and posts and a pair of muntin-less windows on each landing.

The second level hosts the private realms — an expansive owners’ suite and three other bedrooms — as well as the laundry and the main full bath. The stairway ends in a slate landing that gives way to hardwood flooring in the hallways and bedrooms. A door off the landing opens to a deck on the back of the house.

The three smaller bedrooms are on the left, lined up one after the other. The first has a lofted bed, and the third is set up as an office. All three feature exposed beams, shelving, and at least one muntin-free window. They share the main bath, which has a white single vanity, a white ceramic tile floor, a toilet, and a shower with a curtain and a tile surround.

The rest of this floor is given over to the owners’ suite, which can be accessed from two doorways at each end of the connecting hallways. The suite boasts a dressing area that has multiple closets with sliding slatted doors and a dressing table. The bedroom area (some 300 square feet) features shelving that takes up one wall, exposed beams, and four pairs of windows overlooking that lizard rock, a pool with a stone deck, and the majority of the 2-acre lot. A door opens to a deck, which connects to a footpath traveling over the rock.

The en-suite bathroom is the one place in the house with bold colors: The tile flooring is a cheery cherry red. The double vanity is white with a Formica counter and wooden handles. The laundry area is directly across from the sink but separated by a door. A second room hosts a shower/bath combo with a white tile surround and a black tile inlay. There is a bidet and a toilet.

The third floor is the main living area. It has hardwood flooring and a grand view of the backyard and the neighborhood from an expansive deck with a stairway to the pool area.

Set under a high, sloping ceiling, the living and dining areas are separated by only a partial wall. The focal point of the 400-square-foot living room is the working wood-burning fireplace in that partial wall.

The dining area and kitchen are about 500 square feet combined. The dining area currently accommodates a table for six and has custom-made cabinetry.

An island with a hardwood counter and an electric stovetop sits underneath a large pot rack, providing a break between the dining area and the kitchen. The gray laminate cabinets and white Formica counters are so extensive they can accommodate two sinks without feeling crowded. The appliances are black, and the backsplash is white ceramic tile.

A dumbwaiter reaches down to the first floor, offering a much easier way to bring up the groceries.

Nestled in the front of the room is the third and final bath. It has a shower, white tile flooring, and an angled window.

Across the way is a den with built-in bookshelves and a window seat underneath a pair of skylights.

Looking for a quiet place to work while you telecommute? There is an artist’s studio/office space attached to the free-standing two-car garage.

Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Völkers by the Sea in Beverly Farms has the listing.

Take virtual tours of the house and the art studio. An open house is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-bathroom-3 Russell Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-yard Russell Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-interior-4 Russell Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-studio Russell Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-rocks Russell Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-foyer Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-pot-rack Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-island Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-interior Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-interior-2 Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-garage Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-exterior-front Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-kitchen Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-living-room Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-deck Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-bathroom-2 Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-dining-kitchen Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-dining Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-decks Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-builtins Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-bath Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-bedroom-shelving Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-aerial Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-bedroom-2 Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-alcove Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

6-prentiss-road-gloucester-bedroom Russell Serbagi/Wingaersheek Photography

