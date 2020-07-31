Bill Belichick says he supports Patriots players’ decisions to opt out of season

Running back Brandon Bolden, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, guard Najee Toran, and fullback Danny Vitale have all elected not to play this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Belichick said he has spoken to each of the players about their individual situations.

“I respect all of them,” Belichick said Friday afternoon on a WebEx conference call. “I respect all the players on our team. We all have to make decisions.”

Coach Bill Belichick says he fully supports the six Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

“He understands it’s a serious pandemic going on,” Chung said earlier this week on “CBS This Morning.” “He totally got it. You guys think Bill’s this drill sergeant, but he’s actually a very caring person. He totally understood. That was it. It was a short phone call.”

Advertisement

Belichick did not indicate whether the team is expecting more players to opt out.

"My crystal ball is kind of cloudy right now, so I have no idea what will happen along those lines," he said.

Belichick also would not say whether any Patriots have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began Monday. He noted there are no plans to publicly reveal those results, even once the season begins.

"Legally, by state and federal law, we're not allowed to talk about that," he said. "I'm simply not permitted to do that."

As a result of the pandemic, the league made significant changes to its offseason this year, eliminating OTAs, minicamps, and preseason games. Until this week, team facilities have largely remained closed to non-rehabbing players.

Rookies and quarterbacks reported to Gillette Stadium Monday, with veterans arriving later in the week.

According to Belichick, the Patriots will begin Phase 1 of their offseason program next week. Phase 1 will consist of activities that generally take place in March and April, such as rookie minicamp and meetings with the newly signed free agents.

Advertisement







