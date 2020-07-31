Celtics take a knee during national anthem

The Celtics and Bucks took a knee for the national anthem prior to their game in Orlando on Friday night in a peaceful protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

Before the recording of Migos singing the anthem was played, the two teams kneeled on the sideline and locked arms. Celtics coach Brad Stevens locked his arms with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer near center court. Earlier, Stevens acknowledged that the team intended to kneel during the anthem together, just as the four teams did in the opening night of the restart on Thursday.

“I think that the reality is that we want to take a knee because we care,” Stevens said. “We want to take a knee because we’re pushing for a higher ideal of equality, more justice, and we want to make sure we do our part in that.”