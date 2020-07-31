Game 8: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox open up a three-game series at the Yankees Friday night, continuing their first New York road swing of the 2020 season. A win at Yankee Stadium will give Boston its third-straight victory and bring it back to a .500 record.

Pitching: RHP Ryan Weber (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

YANKEES (4-1): 1. LeMahieu 2B, 2. Judge RF, 3. Torres SS, 4. Stanton DH, 5. Hicks CF, 6. Voit 1B, 7. Urshela 3B, 8. Gardner LF, 9. Higashioka C.

Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game time: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN, MLB Network/WEEI

Yankees vs. Weber: Judge 0-4; LeMahieu 1-3; Gardner 1-2; Torres 0-2, Tauchman 0-2, Higashioka 0-2; Urshela 0-1; Ford 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Bogaerts 2-6; Bradley Jr. 2-6; Pillar 1-6; Benintendi 0-5; Vazquez 3-4; Devers 1-2; Peraza 0-2.

Stat of the day: Giancarlo Stanton is already almost halfway to his hit total from last season, when he batted .288 (17-for-59) across 18 games in an injury-marred campaign.

Notes: The Yankees won eight of nine against the Red Sox in New York last season. ... Montgomery is making his 2020 debut and pitched in just two September games last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2018. He made 29 starts as a rookie in 2017, going 9-7 with a 3.62 ERA. ... Christian Vázquez is tied for an MLB-best 1.105 slugging percentage; Stanton is second at 1.000. ... Vázquez is also tied for the MLB home runs lead with four after hitting two in last night’s 4-2 victory over the Mets. ... Stanton leads baseball in on-base percentage (.600) and on-base plus slugging (1.600). ... Brandon Workman’s Thursday outing – a scoreless bottom of the ninth in which he picked up his second save of the year – marked the first time he had pitched three straight days since August 9 to 11 of last season. ... J.D. Martinez is 35-for-89 (.393) in his career in games at Yankee Stadium.

