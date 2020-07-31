Hurricanes will be without Dougie Hamilton for opener

All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton won’t play for the Carolina Hurricanes in Saturday’s opener against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference’s expanded playoff qualifying round. Hamilton has missed multiple practices, though the league has prohibited teams from disclosing whether a player is injured or ill amid the coronavirus pandemic. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said the former Bruin standout is “getting better for sure,” and the team hopes he will play in the best-of-5 series. Hamilton broke his left leg in January and was sidelined until the NHL suspended the season because of the pandemic … Washington Capitals rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov did not travel to Toronto for the NHL’s restart because he suffered an off-ice injury in Russia during the league’s shutdown and didn’t pass his physical upon returning to the Washington area, general manger Brian MacLellan said. The team did not disclose the nature of the injury or how it occurred. With Samsonov not in the bubble, the Capitals have three goaltenders at their disposal, including No. 1 Braden Holtby .

The Pac-12 has set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, sources in the confierence told the AP … Citing the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, George Washington University announced the elimination of seven sports teams following the 2020-21 academic year. The cuts are to three NCAA sports (men’s indoor track, men’s tennis and women’s water polo) and four non-NCAA sports (men’s rowing, men’s and women’s squash, and sailing).

TENNIS

US Open planning for tournament

As coronavirus cases spike in other parts of the country a month before the US Open is supposed to start in New York, the US Tennis Association said it “continues its plans” to hold its marquee event and another tournament beforehand. The US Open — usually the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, but the second of 2020 because of the pandemic — is scheduled to run Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center also will host the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 20-28; that tuneup was moved from Cincinnati as part of a doubleheader organized by the USTA.

MISCELLANY

Atlanta’s Martinez done for year

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is done for the year. The MLS team placed Martinez on the season-ending injury list because with of a torn knee ligament sustained in Atlanta’s first league game on Feb. 29. The move means Martinez can’t play in any league games or other competitions , such as the CONCACAF Champions League, for the remainder of the MLS season … French champion Paris Saint-Germain edged out Lyon on penalty kicks to win a tightly contested last edition of the League Cup in Saint-Denis and complete a domestic treble, denying Lyon its first trophy since the French Cup in 2012. The match finished 0-0 and Lyon was a save away from winning it, leading 5-4 in the shootout. But Neymar held his nerve well, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to draw PSG level and Lyon winger Bertrand Traoré‘s subsequent penalty was saved by Keylor Navas … Drag racing great John Force and his four-car NHRA team are remaining parked for the rest of the 2020 season. John Force Racing announced that it won’t compete in any of the final 12 events this year, citing sponsorship issues and making a financial decision to “live to fight another day.” John Force Racing skipped the first two events, both in Indianapolis, since the NHRA’s return amid the pandemic …