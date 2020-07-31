Rob Manfred informs union MLB could shut down if COVID-19 isn’t better controlled

Friday morning’s news was that two members of the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of Milwaukee’s home opener against St. Louis. The teams still hoped to play Saturday night, and to make up Friday’s game with a pair of seven-inning games in a Sunday doubleheader — the league and union announced an agreement to stage such twinbills earlier in the day.

Major League Baseball could shut down for the season, Commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Players Association boss Tony Clark on Friday, if its players and teams don’t do a better job managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Manfred’s talks with the MLBPA, first reported by ESPN, come after multiple reports that an internal investigation by the league found the COVID-19 outbreak within the Miami Marlins — at 18 players and two coaches and which has kept them off the field since Sunday in Philadelphia — was potentially caused by the team being “very lapse” in its adherence to the 113-page operations manual which sets forth the league’s coronavirus protocols.

Reports suggest players went out and were in the hotel bar during their pre-season trip to Atlanta for exhibition games, and that many around the league are angry with the organization for putting other teams, and the whole season, in danger.

Manfred has the power to shut down the league, and there is a belief he may do so as soon as Monday should there be another spike in positive tests. Games in the season’s first week have regularly featured players high-fiving, spitting, failing to social distance in dugouts, and not wearing masks — all forbidden under the agreement on safety.

“There are some bad decisions being made,” one high-ranking official told ESPN.

In the latest joint announcement of testing results Friday, there were 29 positive COVID-19 tests from 11,895 samples taken over the past week, with 21 of the positives from the Marlins. None of the Marlins have shown serious symptoms, according to an Associated Press source. Those infected, who’ve remained in Philadelphia since Monday’s revelations of the outbreak, left in sleeper buses Friday for an 18-hour trip to Miami, the source said. They will remain together in quarantine.

The Cardinals said in a statement they learned Thursday night about positive tests from samples collected Wednesday. Players and staff were instructed to isolate in their hotel rooms. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio shrugged off the setbacks and said baseball is braced for curveballs, especially this year.

“We’re all committed, I believe — and I’ve talked to a number of players today — to finishing the season,” Attanasio said. “Insofar as we can continue to provide some enjoyment for our fans, I think that’s something we’re all committed to doing. . . . If we’re not smart and safe, then we’ll fail. But we’re doing everything we can not to fail.”

With Miami’s weekend series against Washington and Toronto’s at Philadelphia already postponed, six of the league’s 30 teams were idle on Friday.

Astros owner Jim Crane: ‘I don’t know what else they want us to do.'

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, whose team remains under attack from fans and opponents alike for its widespread sign-stealing during its championship 2017 season, is not seeking sympathy, but feels his organization is being unfairly targeted over a widespread problem.

“I think [MLB] had a bigger problem than everybody realized,” Crane told USA Today. “Two other teams [the Yankees and Red Sox] were doing things and got caught, but we’re the ones who took the bullet. That’s the way it works. I’m not trying to blame anyone else. It was our problem. We dealt with it. . . . I don’t know if this whole thing is over. I think after this year it will calm down. But it will always be out there.”

Speaking expansively on the topic for the first time since a pilloried February press conference where he said Houston’s system of cameras, monitors, and trash-can signaling “didn’t alter the game,” Crane said nothing the Astros could’ve done would’ve calmed the mob.

“People are aggravated the players didn’t get suspended,” said Crane, “but I didn’t have anything to do with that. That was Rob [Manfred]’s call. Listen, it’s always going to be whatever you want to call it. A black mark. An asterisk. It happened. It’s not good for anybody. It’s not good for the game.

“We broke the rules. We got penalized. We were punished. There’s no doubt it weighs on all of us every single day. But I don’t know what else they want us to do. I mean, you couldn’t do a lot more. We took a big penalty.”

Houston was fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under league bylaws, and forfeited draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Both general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager AJ Hinch were also suspended for the 2020 season — Crane subsequently fired both, reaching a buyout agreement with Hinch. Alex Cora, Houston’s bench coach in 2017 before departing to manage the Red Sox, was given a one-year suspension following the conclusion of MLB’s investigation into the 2018 Red Sox.

Crane also defended Brandon Taubman, the former assistant GM fired after an outburst at a group of female reporters regarding pitcher Roberto Osuna, who was charged with and suspended for domestic assault in 2018.

“He just made a comment. It’s nothing you can defend,” Crane said of the 35-year-old Taubman, in part. “He had a few cocktails. He was happy. . . . Everybody makes mistakes.”

Nationals shelve Will Harris with groin issue

New Nationals reliever Will Harris was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right groin. He last pitched Tuesday, giving up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of a loss to the Blue Jays. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a $24 million, three-year contract after losing the World Series to the Nationals while with his previous team, the Houston Astros . . . The Chicago White Sox promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal and batted him ninth in his major-league debut at Kansas City. The 23-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and hit .311 with four homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games over three minor league stops last season . . . The Chicago Cubs signed former Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen to a minor league deal and assigned him to the team’s training site in South Bend, Ind. Closer Craig Kimbrel walked four batters and allowed two runs in his season debut Monday night. Allen, released by the Rangers last week, went 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves with the Los Angeles Angels last season. He had 32 saves for the 2016 Indians team that lost to the Cubs in the World Series . . . Washington minor leaguer Tres Barrera has sued MLB, the commissioner’s office, the director of an anti-doping lab, and two league-contracted labs in Utah and Montreal over a Feb. 11 positive test for DHCMT, a banned steroid, that netted him an 80-game suspension. Barrera, a 25-year-old catcher who was part of Washington’s 60-player pool before the suspension was finalized, claims the league’s test for DHCMT is “junk science” and is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages, as well as to form a class of players who have tested positive for DHCMT.

