Ryan Weber, Red Sox can’t keep momentum, drop series opener to Yankees

▪ Weber has a huge task to fill as the Red Sox’ No. 3 starter and perhaps unrealistic expectations. Weber’s made just 12 starts for his career entering his start Friday against the New York Yankees. None came against New York.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox dropped to 3-5 after their 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees Friday evening. Ryan Weber took the ball for the Sox, lasting just 3 1/3 innings and surrendering three runs. The Sox didn’t provide much offense either. They managed just five hits and their only run was a Michael Chavis homer to left in the third inning.

In Weber’s first outing of the season against the Baltimore Orioles, he was smacked around for six earned runs, including two homers. He said his sinker wasn’t sinking, essentially, and zeroed in on the fact that he induced just two ground ball outs. He hoped a mechanical adjustment in his side session would fix it.

To begin, it appeared as if it worked. He registered three ground ball outs in the first inning on D.J. LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. By the end of the third, he had six ground ball outs. Sure, it appeared Weber cracked the code.

But stuff ultimately wins out, as does command. Weber went heavy on his sinker and curveball. Unlike his last outing he didn’t leave many pitches over the heart of the plate, but at the same time, he didn’t command well, walking four batters in his 3 1/3 innings. In his last outing, he pitched 3 2/3 innings and issued three walks. Also like his last outing, he surrendered two homers: one to Judge (a two-run shot) and another to Gio Urshela, this one a solo homer.

Weber didn’t register a strikeout in either of his first two starts, becoming the first pitcher not to strike out a batter in back-to-back starts of three-plus innings since 2017 (Adam Wainwright), and the first Red Sox pitcher with back-to-back starts without a strikeout since 2012 (Aaron Cook).

▪ There’s a bad baserunning trend around this Red Sox team as of late. Alex Verdugo was gunned down by Mets catcher Wilson Ramos in the second inning of Thursday’s contest after he attempted to steal second. He probably could have made it. Verdugo read the ball correctly in the dirt but hesitated. Manager Ron Roenicke said he was OK with Verdugo taking a chance there, despite being thrown out. Fine, perhaps you can live with that one.

The following inning was another extreme, though. With two outs in the inning and Xander Bogaerts up at the plate, Jose Peraza tried to steal third and, he, too, was thrown out by Ramos. A baserunner should never make the third out at third base. That’s Little League 101, especially if you have one of your best hitters at the plate. Afterward, Roenicke was asked about it and he said he would have a conversation with Peraza, who is new to the team.

“I’m OK with guys stealing, it’s just picking the right time to do it,” Roenicke said afterward. “Two strikes. Two outs. Bogey is hitting. We just have to talk to the guys more on when they are going to take that chance and when they are going to go.”

But in Friday’s game, the baserunning blunder happened again, this time by another newcomer: veteran Kevin Pillar.

It was the top of the third inning. The Red Sox had just taken a 1-0 lead after Michael Chavis belted a solo shot to left off Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. With one out in the inning, Peraza singled, then Pillar added in a single of his own. The Sox had a chance to tack on more with J.D. Martinez at the plate. until Martinez lined out softly to Aaron Judge in right field. The ball was right in front of Judge, but Pillar went too far off the bag and was thrown out at first to end the inning. It killed a rally for the Sox.

