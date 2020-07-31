Sarah Dacey has a new home as girls’ soccer coach at Hingham High

Dacey arrives in Hingham after 10 years at the college level, capped by a 45-15-5 mark at Division 2 Barry in Miami Shores, where twice she was named Sunshine State Conference Coach of the Year Award.

The 44-year-old Dacey takes over for Ryan Putrini , whose contract was not renewed in June after 13 seasons.

Citing a desire to be closer to family in making the move from Florida, where she had compiled a highly-successful four-year run as the women’s soccer coach at Barry University, to Massachusetts, where she starred at Framingham High, Sarah Dacey accepted a position as the girls’ varsity coach at Hingham High School on Thursday.

“It’s high school compared to college, so just the level’s going to be different, girls are more mature in college,” said Dacey. “That’ll be the difference, however from my perspective coaching is coaching. It’s not only about player development but helping guide them in life, teach them life lessons.”

Dacey is moving to the South Shore with her wife, Mary-Frances Monroe and two-year-old daughter, Sadie.

“This has been driven mainly by wanting to get back to our family,” Dacey said. “It worked out great and the timing was right with everything, I’m really excited.”

A 1993 Framingham High graduate, she went on to play both soccer and lacrosse at the University of North Carolina, winning three national titles as a part of the vaunted Tar Heel soccer program.

Dacey went on to play professional soccer with the Boston Breakers and Carolina Courage of the Women’s United Soccer Association before beginning her coaching career. She previously served as an assistant at Boston College and Albany before six years as Babson’s head coach and her most recent experience at Barry.

“Obviously you look at her resume, and right away you re-read it and make sure you’re seeing what you think you were seeing,” Hingham athletic director Jim Quatromoni said. “We had some good candidates that I felt like could do this job, but when you look at her experiences, and many of our student-athletes have aspirations that she’s experienced first-hand. Once I had seen it and talked to her, as we worked through the process, I felt excited.”

The Sunshine State Conference cancelled its fall season on July 18th. Barry announced Dacey’s resignation Friday. Upon moving back to Massachusetts, Dacey anticipates working full-time in the soccer but is unsure of what that capacity that may be.

“I loved coaching in college, I loved that experience but I am going to for sure miss it,” Dacey said. “I just love coaching and if that means high school, college, whatever. I want to be around the game and influence people’s lives in a positive way.”

Winthrop, Gloucester make hoop hires

After serving as a varsity assistant for the past three years at Winthrop, 40-year-old Mike Triant takes the reins as the varsity boys’ basketball coach, his first as a head coach.

Triant, who serves as the executive director of the Salesian Boys & Girls’ Club in East Boston, takes over for three-year coach David Sacco.

“It’s very exciting,” Triant said. “There’s not a place in the world I’d rather coach than Winthrop. We have some work in front of us to really put basketball up at the forefront.”

The Winthrop resident served as an assistant at Chelsea from 2004-2011. A 1997 graduate of the former Savio Prep, Triant played basketball, football and ran cross-country in high school. He graduated from Bridgewater State with a degree in physical education and minor in recreational management.

Savio Prep grad Mike Triant is the new Winthrop boys' hoops coach Courtesy

Gloucester High School announced the promotion of Adam Philpott from assistant to head coach of the boys’ basketball team. He takes over for Kris Silveria.

After five years as an assistant at his alma mater, the former three sport athlete (Class of 2011) is ready for the next step.

“I always knew I wanted to come back after college, kinda of set my roots here,” said the 27-year-old Philpott, who was a basketball team captain at Bates. “I felt like I owed something. I have so many people in my corner who supported me throughout the way, to finally get this opportunity to give back to the program, I’m humbled and honored.”

New Gloucester boys' basketball coach Adam Philpott returns to the sidelines of where he once played. Courtesy of Gloucester Athletics

Stating their intentions

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced a delayed start for the 2020 fall sports season.

Teams can practice preseason practice Sept. 8, with decisions made at the discretion of each school department. Game schedules have yet to be announced.

The Maine Principal’s Association also delayed and shortened the fall sports season. Football teams will play a six game schedule, while soccer, field hockey and volleyball will compete in a maximum of 10 games. Practices begin Sept. 8.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the starts of its games to Sept. 24 and practices begin Sept. 11. There is also a new “tournament experience” that includes a limited amount of games.

In order to accommodate AAU basketball schedules, the A Shot For Life Challenge altered its competition schedule.

Some players are participating in tournaments at a Zero Gravity tournament in New Hampshire.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 1, but now will split into the boys division on Tuesday and girls Wednesday. The challenges are now being held from 8:15-10:15 p.m. at the Starland Sportsplex in Hanover.

