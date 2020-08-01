Male fatally struck by train near Porter Square

An unidentified male died after being struck by a Fitchburg Line commuter rail train near Porter Square Friday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The victim was “intentionally on the right of way” when he was struck by the outbound train at approximately 1 p.m. , according to the transit police.

The Somerville Fire Department and EMS responded, along with the transit police, to the scene in the vicinity of Beacon Street in Somerville, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement posted on their website.