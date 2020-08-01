Man drowns in Merrimack River in N.H.

A man drowned in the Merrimack River near the Boscawen-Canterbury town line in New Hampshire Saturday evening, officials said.
He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Saturday night.
His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
State troopers said they received a report at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning in the Merrimack River.
The victim was found at about 7:39 p.m. by emergency crews and pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said.
Boscawen police and firefighters, as well as Concord firefighters, assisted at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or by e-mail at scott.mclain@dos.nh.gov.
