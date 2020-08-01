Man fatally stabbed in Roxbury, suspect in custody

A man was fatally stabbed in Roxbury Friday morning and a suspect is in custody, police said.
Officers responded at 7:27 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of 112 Southampton St., Boston police said in a press release.
Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect was arrested and charged with murder, police said.
The suspect was not immediately identified. “Details regarding the identification of the suspect will be released when available,” police said in the release.
The killing is the city’s 34th homicide this year, compared to the 24 for the same period last year, said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for Boston police.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the alleged killing is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4470, or leave an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.