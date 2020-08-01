Here’s how President Trump reacted to a federal appeals court vacating Tsarnaev death sentence

“Just to be crystal clear,” the court wrote, “Dzhokhar will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life, with the only question remaining being whether the government will end his life by executing him.”

The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ordered a new trial to determine if Tsarnaev should be put to death or serve the rest of his life in prison because of potential juror bias in the high-profile 2015 trial.

President Trump on Friday weighed in on the decision by a federal appeals court to overturn the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of the Boston Marathon bombings, calling the court’s ruling “ridiculous.”

Advertisement

During a campaign speech on the Tampa International Airport tarmac in Florida Friday afternoon, Trump denounced the court’s ruling.

“I see in Boston, where you have the animal that killed so many people during the Boston Marathon, they just sent his conviction for the death penalty back to the lower courts,” he said. “So they’ll argue about that for a long time. It’s ridiculous. Think of that. It’s ridiculous.”

Three people were killed and more than 260 were wounded in the 2013 bombings.

Trump’s comments on the decision came as he attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden for opposing “the death penalty, even for cop killers and child murderers.”

The former vice president supported the death penalty for most of his political career, but last year called for eliminating it at the federal level and offering incentives for states to follow suit.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration’s Justice Department carried out three executions in four days after a Supreme Court ruling allowed them to proceed. Prior to that, three people had been executed by the federal government in the past three decades, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Advertisement

Watch Trump’s comments on the court’s ruling:

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.