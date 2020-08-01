Game 9: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and pregame notes

After dropping Friday’s series opener , 5-1, the Red Sox will look to righthander Zack Godley in an effort to win their first game at Yankee Stadium since June 2, 2019.

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

YANKEES (5-1): 1. LeMahieu 2B; 2. Judge RF; 3. Torres SS; 4. Stanton DH; 5. Voit 1B, 6. Tauchman LF; 7. Sanchez C; 8. Urshela 3B; 9. Gardner CF.

Pitching: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45 ERA in 2019).

Game time: 7:07 p.m.

TV/Radio: FOX, WEEI (93.7 FM)

Yankees vs. Godley: LeMahieu 6-20; Iannetta 0-5; Stanton 0-3; Tauchman 1-2; Ford 0-2; Voit 0-1; Urshela 0-1; Judge 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Bogaerts 13-43; Bradley Jr. 8-36; Pillar 8-31; Benintendi 9-29; Moreland 8-27; Martinez 8-23; Vazquez 2-15; Devers 7-15; Lin 1-6; Peraza 0-3; Chavis 2-2.

Stat of the day: Though Tanaka owns a 8-5 record and 5.76 ERA in 21 starts against the Red Sox, he has struggled in recent years. In 2019, Tanaka was 0-1 with a 24.75 ERA through three starts against Boston, and through the past two seasons, he has amassed a 12.67 ERA.

Notes: Godley hasn’t started since June 22, 2019, when he got the nod for Arizona against the Giants. ... When playing with the Blue Jays last August, he made his only career appearance against the Yankees, when he allowed three runs in three innings of relief. ... Tanaka will make his first start of the season after he suffered a concussion in an intrasquad game July 4. ... Friday’s loss was Boston’s ninth in 10 games against the Yankees. ... Playing in his 100th game Friday, Michael Chavis hit his 19th career home run ... He has homered in each of his last two games at Yankee Stadium. ... The Red Sox lead the American League in batting average (.264) and doubles (18). ... There are four Red Sox players who are batting .333 or higher in a minimum of 10 at-bats: Kevin Pillar (.409), Mitch Moreland (.357), Christian Vasquez (.348), and Jackie Bradley Jr. (.348).

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.