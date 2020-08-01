Heat’s Leonard supports cause, but just couldn’t kneel for the anthem

Meyers Leonard has a brother who served two tours in Afghanistan with the US Marines. He carries a military-themed backpack, wears combat boots and has a phone loaded with Navy SEALs who are his friends.

Still, the Heat forward simply could not bring himself to kneel for the national anthem.

Wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that he ordered to say “Equality,” and as all other coaches and players around him knelt, Leonard stood for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Saturday before the Heat re-opened their season by facing the Nuggets.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had over the past three days, quite literally, have been the most difficult,” Leonard told The Associated Press prior to the game. “I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country.”

Heat rout Nuggets

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets, 125-105, in the first restart game for both teams. Kelly Olynyk scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field. The win moved the Heat within 1½ games of the Celtics for the third spot in the Eastern Conference. They play the Celtics on Tuesday. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee), and Gary Harris (hip) … James Harden scored 49 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Dallas Mavericks, 153-149, in overtime in a late game Friday night. “Our confidence defensively was building, especially in that fourth quarter,” Harden said. “We kept pushing the tempo, kept fighting.” Kristaps Porzingis had 39 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas, and Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 28 points 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

