Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu has Grade 3 sprain, could cost her the season

Sabrina Ionescu’s rookie season could be over just as it was getting started. The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain after getting hurt in the second quarter against Atlanta and did not return to action in the New York Liberty’s 84-78 loss to the Dream on Friday night. X-rays taken at a hospital came back negative, but an MRI revealed the sprain according to the team. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe and usually requires months to heal fully as it’s a full tear of the ankle ligament. This level of sprain causes severe pain, swelling and bruising. A group of doctors have been attending to the injury. They are trying to get the swelling to decrease and increase her range of motion, according to the Liberty … Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 78-69, Bradenton, Fla., in the WNBA. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and Brionna Jones had a season-high 15 points. Bonner, acquired from the Phoenix Mercury this offseason in exchange for three first-round draft picks, is averaging a career-best 27.5 points per game this season. Connecticut shot just 34.9 percent (22 of 63) from the field and was outrebounded, 40-27.

American Christian Pulisic will miss the chance to help Chelsea overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 next Saturday because of a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old winger had to be helped off the field in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal. Pulisic netted in the fifth minute against Arsenal to become the first American man to score in the cup final. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice to clinch a 2-1 win that denied Chelsea the cup. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Pulisic’s injury would be scanned and assessed in the coming days … Winger Lior Refaelov scored the winning goal against his former club as Royal Antwerp beat Club Brugge 1-0 in the Belgian Cup final in the country’s first competitive game since March … Lazio striker Ciro Immobile matched the record for goals in a single Serie A season with 36, but Lazio lost to Napoli, 3-1, in Naples, Italy … Gianni Infantino can remain FIFA president and should not be forced from power while under criminal investigation, world football’s governing body told the Associated Press. A Swiss special prosecutor opened a criminal case into Infantino’s conduct on Thursday over his meetings with the country’s attorney general who has been leading a sprawling investigation into football corruption.

College football

Pac-12 players make demands

A group of Pac-12 football players from multiple schools is threatening to opt out of both preseason camps and games until its negotiations with the league regarding concerns about racial injustice, their safety during the coronavirus pandemic and other demands are completed, ESPN reported. A text message obtained by ESPN says the group’s goal is to “obtain a written contract with the Pac- 12 that legally ensures we are offered the following protections and benefits.” The group’s list of demands, according to the text message, includes safe play amid the pandemic, fighting racial injustice, securing economic rights and fair compensation, protecting all sports and obtaining long-term health insurance.

BC players test negative

A total of 154 Boston College football student-athletes and staff received COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 31. All 154 individuals tested negative …Louisiana-Lafayette assistant football coach and former Mississippi State player D.J. Looney died from a heart attack following a team workout Saturday morning at Cajun Field in Lafayette, university officials said. Looney, who was 31, was entering his third season on the Ragin’ Cajuns staff and coached the offensive line … Garden City Community College in Kansas reached a settlement with the New Jersey family of a football player who died of heatstroke after team conditioning drills in 2018. Details of the settlement reached with the family of Braeden Bradforth, of Newton, N. J., were not released. Bradforth, a 315-pound defensive lineman, died after being found unconscious in an alley outside his dormitory after the first day of football conditioning on Aug. 1, 2018. He was 19 years old.

Tennis

Player positive for COVID-19 out of Palermo Open

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the US Open tennis tournament because of concerns over the coronavirus and in honor of the “hundreds and thousands of Americans’' who have died from COVID-19. Kyrgios said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he had no problem with the US Tennis Association proceeding with its plans to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. But he cited health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic as he joined fellow Australian and world No. 1 Ash Barty in opting out of the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam … A player entered for the Palermo Ladies Open tennis tournament tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew. Organizers did not name the player. While noting that the player is asymptomatic, the WTA Tour said in a statement that she will remain in isolation “until cleared by a physician per the established protocols.’‘ The women’s tour added that “all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols.” The tournament will continue as planned. Qualifying began Saturday with main draw action due to begin Monday … The organizers of the Madrid Open tennis tournament, scheduled for Sept. 12-20, were advised by local health authorities in the Spanish capital to not hold the event due to the resurgence of the coronavirus in Spain. The organizers said they are “analyzing and closely evaluating all the possible options, while always focusing on guaranteeing the safety of all those involved in the tournament.”

Miscellany

Hamilton sets record in winning F1 pole

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending Formula One 91st pole position in Silverstone, England. He clocked a time of 1 minute 24.303 seconds at a track where he was won a record six times … Improbable won the $750,000 Whitney at Saratoga In New York, making Bob Baffert the first trainer to notch back-to-back victories in the Grade 1 race for older horses since 1994-95.



