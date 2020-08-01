Yankees get jump on Red Sox, cruise to another win

Godley knew it was gone the minute the ball connected with Aaron Judge’s bat — maybe even after it left his own hand. It came on a 2-2 pitch in the first inning. Godley tried to sneak in a knuckle-curve but Judge wasn’t fooled. Godley left it too up in the zone and too over the middle of the plate. It left Judge’s bat at 110.8 miles per hour, landing 455 feet into the Yankee bleachers of emptiness.

The Sox lost Saturday night, 5-2, dropping a game that, once again, featured underwhelming starting pitching and a flat offense. Starter Zack Godley lasted just 3⅓ innings, allowing five runs and two homers. The Red Sox are now 3-6

The Red Sox started this New York road trip 2-0, taking two straight from the Mets. Now, they are looking to avoid a Yankees sweep Sunday in their final game of a three-game set.

Godley just put his head down.

The homer was symbolic with what everyone knows is at the fulcrum of the Sox’ issues: starting pitching. The Judge homer was just a solo shot but it was a sample of what was to come for Godley and the Sox.

Much like Ryan Weber the night before, Godley doesn’t throw hard, so command is important. But even with that, the stuff has to play. And Godley’s didn’t Saturday. Even on good pitches by Godley, the Yankees still applied their offensive pressure.

In the second, Luke Voit led off with a single to left on a changeup. The next batter was Mike Tauchman. Godley quickly worked the count to 0-2. He tossed in another changeup in the same spot (but away from Tauchman since he’s a lefty). Tauchman beat the shift and shot the ball passed Devers into left. Godley faced Gary Sanchez next and on a 1-1 pitch he went low and away on a knuckle-curve, but Sanchez slapped it the other way to right field for a single, beating the shifted Tzu-Wei Lin and loading the bases.

That set the table for Gio Urshela. With no outs in the inning, Urshela swung at the first pitch he saw, belting a grand slam to center that put the Yankees up, 5-0.

The pitches to Voit, Tauchman, and Sanchez were well-executed, but it was clear in this frame: no matter the execution sometimes talent wins out.

Bogaerts hitting

Despite the Sox’ woes, Xander Bogaerts is playing some really good baseball. In the last two games, he’s looked spry at shortstop and appears as if he’s moving quicker than last season. His bat is starting to heat up also. In Friday night’s contest against the Yankees, he had in two hits and worked a walk in his last at-bat against Jonathan Holder. Bogaerts continued that on Saturday when he laced a double off the right-center field wall against Yankees righthander Masahiro Tanaka that scored two runs. Bogaerts, who’s naturally a pull hitter, has been going to the opposite field 45 percent of the time entering this game. For context, last season — a career year — he went the opposite way just 24.5 percent of the time

