Trader Joe’s defends product labels that have been criticized as racist

After an online petition denounced the company’s use of labels such as Arabian Joe’s, Trader Giotto’s, and Trader Joe San as racist because it “exoticizes other cultures,” Trader Joe’s announced that it would keep names that it felt still resonated with customers.

“We will continue to evaluate our products, as we always do, and if certain products/product packaging are not resonating well, changes will be made,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, the company’s national director of public relations, said in an email Saturday.

Weeks after admitting that some of its international-themed product labels might have fallen short of an “attempt at inclusiveness,” the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is rejecting criticism of the labels — some with names like Trader José and Trader Ming’s — as racist.

“We disagree that any of these labels are racist,” the company said in a statement July 24. “We do not make decisions based on petitions.”

“We thought then — and still do — that this naming of products could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures,” it said.

The company said that the petition had not prompted it to phase out any labels and that its buying team began re-evaluating its packaging a few years ago to see if labels needed to be updated.

“We found that some of the older names or products just weren’t connecting or selling very well,” Trader Joe’s said in the statement. “So, they were discontinued.”

Earlier that month, however, Friend-Daniel said the company was in the process of updating labels to bear only the Trader Joe’s name.

“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” the spokeswoman said in a statement July 19. “With this in mind, we made the decision several years ago to use only the Trader Joe’s name on our products moving forward.”

On Saturday, she said that she had been referring to products that the company had introduced after 2017.

Asked about the status of other product labels, Friend-Daniel said Saturday that “for the remaining products, we will change packages or discontinue products that do not resonate” with customers.

Over the years, customer feedback showed some label variations were found to be insensitive or confusing, Friend-Daniel said.

The spokeswoman added that labels such as Arabian Joe’s and Armenian Joe’s were no longer in use and that the label Trader Joe San is currently used on only about three products.

“Quite frankly, I’m honestly surprised,” Briones Bedell, who started the online petition that led to renewed scrutiny of the company’s labels, said Saturday. “I see it to be a complete reversal to their previous commitment to removing the labels from the international foods.”

With her petition, Bedell, 17, said she wanted to raise awareness of stereotypes that are of a piece with the larger discussions about race happening across the country.

“They rely only on characters and kind of vague ideas and not anything of actual substance or legitimacy,” Bedell said of the labels. “It becomes a tool of othering.”

Recently, major food companies have committed to re-examining their use of racist imagery after nationwide protests over police brutality. Quaker Oats said in June it would retire the Aunt Jemima name and image. Mars Foods followed suit only hours later, saying it would “evolve” the Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

According to Paul Andrew Galvani, an adjunct professor of marketing at the University of Houston, Trader Joe’s most likely issued its recent defenses after consulting customers who are part of its target market — a common practice for retail businesses.

“If their consumers are suddenly up in arms and saying, ‘You know what, we’re not going to shop Trader Joe’s unless you change,’ then, like any sensible marketer, they’re going to look at that and say, ‘Well, when it starts to impact our bottom line, that’s when we may have to make a change,’” Galvani said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.