Bus shuttles to replace some Blue and Green Line trains throughout August

Bus shuttles are replacing parts of the Blue and Green lines throughout August as crews perform maintenance on the tracks and tunnels.
On the Blue Line, buses will replace trains between Bowdoin and Airport stations on Saturdays and Sundays in August, according to the MBTA’s website.
Shuttles will stop at State Street and Bowdoin stations for drop-offs and at Government Center to pick up and drop off passengers, according to the website.
Some shuttles will run express from Airport Station.
On the Green Line E Branch, shuttles will replace trains from Prudential Station to Heath Street Station through Aug. 29, according to the MBTA site.
The shuttles will stop at the same stops as bus route 39, but some stops may be relocated later to accommodate work zones, the MBTA said.
Riders can also take bus route 39 for free, according to the MBTA.
The locations of the stops can be found on the MBTA’s website.
