Danvers 4-year-old dies in apparent drowning after wandering away from home

A 4-year-old girl has died in an apparent drowning after she wandered away from her Danvers home on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to River Drive for a missing 4-year-old shortly around 12:16 p.m., a statement from Danvers police said. After searching the area, officers found the girl submerged in water along a river bank.

She was removed from the water, but showed no signs of life, the statement said. Officers immediately began performing CPR on her as Danvers firefighters and ambulance workers also arrived on scene and began helping to provide medical care.