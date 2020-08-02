Danvers 4-year-old dies in apparent drowning after wandering away from home

A 4-year-old girl has died in an apparent drowning after she wandered away from her Danvers home on Sunday, according to police.
Officers were called to River Drive for a missing 4-year-old shortly around 12:16 p.m., a statement from Danvers police said. After searching the area, officers found the girl submerged in water along a river bank.
She was removed from the water, but showed no signs of life, the statement said. Officers immediately began performing CPR on her as Danvers firefighters and ambulance workers also arrived on scene and began helping to provide medical care.
The girl was transported to Beverly Hospital, as medical personnel continued performing CPR on her.
Advertisement
“Unfortunately, after many extensive efforts to save her, she was later pronounced deceased,” the statement said.
The name of the victim is being withheld for the family’s privacy, police said.
Danvers police detectives and State Police assigned to the Essex district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
#PressRelease @DanversPolice Respond to Fatal Drowning On August 2, 2020 at approx. 1216 hr, Danvers officers were dispatched to River Drive for a missing 4 yr old female. It was reported that this child had wandered off from her residence. (See image for full press release) pic.twitter.com/RF9U0wLaWJ— Danvers Police Dept (@DanversPolice) August 2, 2020