Massaschusetts reports 11 new deaths, 353 new cases due to COVID-19

That figure has steadily increased from an average of 1.7 percent on July 14, and reached 2 percent on July 25.

A closely watched metric by health experts — the seven-day average positive rate for molecular tests — also ticked upward to 2.2 percent as of Saturday, the state reported.

The confirmed death toll due to the coronavirus in Massachusetts reached 8,417 Sunday, with 11 newly reported deaths, according to the state. The number of confirmed cases of the disease increased by 353, for a total of 110,430.

The state reported 13,312 newpeople have been given those tests for the virus as of Sunday, bringing the statewide total number of people tested to 1,206,512.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts was 12 as of Thursday, down from an average of 14 on Wednesday, the state said.

Probable deaths from the coronavirus were 221 as of Sunday, with one new probable death reported.

The state also reported that probable cases of the disease totaled 8,028 as of Sunday, up 65 from Saturday.

The state also reported that 329 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 97,293 people tested as of Sunday.

Three hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, according to state data. That figure has fluctuated between two and four hospitals since July 27.

A measure of COVID-19 patients in hospitals also increased. The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 374 as of Saturday, up from 361 reported Friday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.