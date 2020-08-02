Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Milton

A 27-year-old Milton motorcyclist died early Sunday after he was involved in a crash with a car on Truman Parkway in Milton, according to State Police.

The man was riding an off-road style motorcycle around 12:15 a.m. with a group of others on similar bikes near 330 Truman Parkway when he collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 56-year-old Milton man, State Police said in a statement.

The Chevrolet was then involved in a minor rear-end crash with a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 56-year-old Boston man. Both drivers were uninjured.