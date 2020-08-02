Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Milton

A 27-year-old Milton motorcyclist died early Sunday after he was involved in a crash with a car on Truman Parkway in Milton, according to State Police.
The man was riding an off-road style motorcycle around 12:15 a.m. with a group of others on similar bikes near 330 Truman Parkway when he collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 56-year-old Milton man, State Police said in a statement.
The Chevrolet was then involved in a minor rear-end crash with a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 56-year-old Boston man. Both drivers were uninjured.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Boston police, Milton police, and the Milton Fire Department.
No further information was immediately available.