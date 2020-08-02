Tornado watch in effect for Western Mass.; two towns see tornado touch down, National Weather Service says

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for multiple Western Massachusetts counties Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service, following reports that two towns there saw tornado touchdowns.
Police in Sandisfield notified the weather service that a tornado had touched down at 6:59 p.m., and radar confirmed a tornado over Blandford at 7:28 p.m., according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Norton office.
Forecasters wrote in an 8 p.m. discussion that conditions “created a favorable environment for severe thunderstorms that produced a couple of tornadoes in Southern Berkshire county and Western Hampden county in Massachusetts.”
Advertisement
Downed trees were reported on South Main Street in Sandisfield, Gaucher said.
A tornado watch was also in effect until 10 p.m. for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties, according to the weather service.
Connecticut State Police also said they received multiple reports of a tornado around the Falls Village section of Salisbury in the northwestern corner of the state, according to the Associated Press.
Earlier, the weather service announced tornado warnings in several Western Massachusetts communities, including the Northampton area.
Tornado Warning including Northampton MA, Easthampton MA, Huntington MA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WAZnczptLB— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 2, 2020
“It’s something people need to take seriously,” Gaucher said. “Folks within the box need to seek shelter immediately.”
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.