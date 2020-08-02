Tornado watch in effect for Western Mass.; two towns see tornado touch down, National Weather Service says

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for multiple Western Massachusetts counties Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service, following reports that two towns there saw tornado touchdowns.

Police in Sandisfield notified the weather service that a tornado had touched down at 6:59 p.m., and radar confirmed a tornado over Blandford at 7:28 p.m., according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Norton office.

Forecasters wrote in an 8 p.m. discussion that conditions “created a favorable environment for severe thunderstorms that produced a couple of tornadoes in Southern Berkshire county and Western Hampden county in Massachusetts.”