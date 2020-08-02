This tomato bears a strong resemblance to Larry Bird, and the Internet is loving it

An oddly-shaped tomato posted on Twitter this weekend is gaining recognition — for bearing a strong resemblance to Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
A Twitter user who appears to be located in Liverpool, England, posted a photo of the tomato on Friday with the caption, “The tomato of confusion has arrived.”
The tomato of confusion has arrived.#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/dPb93JOe34— Paul (@bingowings14) July 31, 2020
However, on Sunday, several people pointed out that the misshapen piece of produce looks like it bears the visage of the former Celtics star.
The thought was apparently ubiquitous among many, because “Larry Bird” was trending in Massachusetts late Sunday afternoon, with more than 30,000 tweets about the topic, according to Twitter.
Advertisement
Am I trippin ? Or does this tomato look like Larry Bird ? https://t.co/ZWs30o9kdH— Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) August 2, 2020
that’s larry bird https://t.co/xEfRw7W9Kz— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) August 2, 2020
Larry Bird is trending because of a tomato that looks like Larry Bird.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2020
So 2020. https://t.co/Nlp5BTIwEC
OMG it really is Larry Bird https://t.co/9FeXtH1f5H— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 2, 2020
Seriously someone please tell Larry Bird that I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/CBkOQOi2ZZ— Bam Adobobayo (@MannyMontana305) August 2, 2020
Larry Bird trending because someone found a tomato that looks like him is a throwback to a simpler time on Twitter https://t.co/TUoCMFHPvZ— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 2, 2020
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss