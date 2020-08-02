fb-pixel

This tomato bears a strong resemblance to Larry Bird, and the Internet is loving it

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated August 2, 2020, 1 hour ago
Larry Bird in 2017.
Larry Bird in 2017.Darron Cummings

An oddly-shaped tomato posted on Twitter this weekend is gaining recognition — for bearing a strong resemblance to Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

A Twitter user who appears to be located in Liverpool, England, posted a photo of the tomato on Friday with the caption, “The tomato of confusion has arrived.”

However, on Sunday, several people pointed out that the misshapen piece of produce looks like it bears the visage of the former Celtics star.

The thought was apparently ubiquitous among many, because “Larry Bird” was trending in Massachusetts late Sunday afternoon, with more than 30,000 tweets about the topic, according to Twitter.

