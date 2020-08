Re “Reign of brutality brings a reckoning: Critics doubt Springfield’s vows to restrain police” (Page A1, July 26): I must object to your article’s referring to the Springfield Police Department’s narcotics bureau as a “rogue unit.” As widely reported, this is common police behavior, present across our country. The offenders aren’t “rogue” individuals, units, or police forces. Their behavior is endemic to the profession.

Tom Murray