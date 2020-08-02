Wary eyes cast toward returning college students

The residents of Boston are rightfully concerned about the pending influx of college students this fall (“A wave of worry as college students begin annual influx while virus flares,” Page A1, July 26). The plans local colleges are making and the measures they are taking are commendable but doomed to fail. As a 42-year veteran of teaching college students in Boston, I can attest to the fact that many will not follow the rules. For proof, one need only look to the images of beaches, bars, and restaurants crowded with young people this summer.

By forging ahead into the unknown, colleges are putting us all at risk. Offering only online courses is the only safe approach. Colleges need to explain exactly why they are choosing preserving their bottom lines over the safety of students, faculty, staff, and the public.