Brad Keselowski wins Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

LOUDON, N.H. — Brad Keselowski basked in the adulation of the enthusiastic crowd of 12,000 race fans, who chanted his name “Brad! Brad! Brad!’' after the driver of the No. 2 Penske Racing Ford captured the checkered flag of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Keselowski dominated the field, leading 184 laps at the 1.058-mile oval, to claim his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. It was Keselowski’s 33rd career victory, which tied him for 24th on NASCAR’s all-time winner’s list with Fireball Roberts.
“We’ve had a lot of great races this year with the 2 car, but we haven’t gone out and dominated a race,” Keselowski said. “That’s what today was for us. Really proud of my team and effort they gave today. It’s so great to be racing in front of fans again.”
Denny Hamlin finished runner-up with Martin Truex Jr. third, Joey Logano fourth and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.
