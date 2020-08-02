Brad Keselowski wins Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

LOUDON, N.H. — Brad Keselowski basked in the adulation of the enthusiastic crowd of 12,000 race fans, who chanted his name “Brad! Brad! Brad!’' after the driver of the No. 2 Penske Racing Ford captured the checkered flag of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Keselowski dominated the field, leading 184 laps at the 1.058-mile oval, to claim his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. It was Keselowski’s 33rd career victory, which tied him for 24th on NASCAR’s all-time winner’s list with Fireball Roberts.

“We’ve had a lot of great races this year with the 2 car, but we haven’t gone out and dominated a race,” Keselowski said. “That’s what today was for us. Really proud of my team and effort they gave today. It’s so great to be racing in front of fans again.”