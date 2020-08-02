Bruins sluggish in dropping round-robin opener to the Flyers

Playoff intensity? Uh, no. There was a slight whiff of the preseason, with not a lot of grit and grumpiness the Bruins have made their hallmarks.

The road got more difficult Sunday, with a listless 4-1 loss to the Flyers in their round robin opener at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Presidents’ Trophy they earned from last October to March is somewhere in a trophy case, collecting dust. The Bruins will have to earn their No. 1 seed entering the 16-team summertime sprint to the Stanley Cup.

Bruce Cassidy’s club, now 0-1 in the three-game set to determine the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference, wasn’t sharp or slick in any area of its game, least of all its control of the puck.

“Our breakdowns were costly. Some individual mistakes. Some bad line changes,” Cassidy said, noting those were correctable. “Right now we’re still in a little bit of that summer hockey mode.”

Jaroslav Halak, subbing for an under-the-weather Tuukka Rask, allowed four goals on 29 shots. Bruins turnovers preceded each, and Halak saw enough odd-man rushes that he might need a sleeping pill to help him get his rest.

Halak skated to the bench with 3:54 remaining, but at 6 on 5, the Bruins’ top line found little to build on for Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay.

The Flyers, who haven’t won a playoff series since the 2012 East quarterfinals against Pittsburgh, got 34 stops from Carter Hart, who was anything but rattled.

Here are some observations from Sunday’s game:

▪ Though they looked more like themselves than in Thursday’s exhibition loss to Columbus, the Bruins were far from playoff-ready in their official 2020 postseason debut.

▪ Chris Wagner’s goal with 1:09 left in the second period cut Philly’s lead to 2-1. Walpole Wags made a power move to the net, turning at the goal and stuffing a no-angle shot into the crease that banked off defenseman Robert Hagg’s skate. But the Bruins, iffy with the puck all afternoon, gave it right back.

▪ Eight seconds later, Zdeno Chara was indecisive off the faceoff win. He coughed it up near the bench, and Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers rolled in and whipped a shot past Halak’s blocker. It would have been a big save if Halak got it. But it’s hard to fault the goaltender for missing a hard, perfectly placed 2-on-1 shot.

▪ In the few minutes after Wagner’s goal, the Flyers outshot the Bruins, 8-0, and outscored them, 2-0.

▪ Philadelphia’s top line, centered by Sean Couturier, held the Patrice Bergeron line in check. Bergy’s Bunch were outshot 3-1 and outscored 1-0 in the first 40. They allowed seven shot attempts and earned five. Meanwhile, the Bruins’ third line of Anders Bjork, Charlie Coyle and Karson Kuhlman was the most promising: 15-4 in shot attempts, 7-2 in shots, but they allowed a pair of goals.

▪ The Flyers struck first, 5:33 into the second, as the Bruins were chasing the play. Rookie defenseman Jeremy Lauzon parried two prime Philly chances on previous shifts, including a 3-on-1 break, with a sharp stick. But after Bergeron couldn’t clear at the end of a long shift for the top line (1:10), Lauzon whiffed on a stick check of Travis Sanheim, who walked in and fed Michael Raffl. Torey Krug was caught in between Flyers in front as Raffl roofed one past Halak.

▪ Ex-Providence Bruin Nate Thompson, the Flyers’ 36-year-old fourth-line center, made them pay again with 10:29 left in the second. He placed a floating snapper over Halak’s blocker-side shoulder.

▪ The ice at Scotiabank Arena, which hosted three August playoff games the day before, was not prime for the 3 p.m. start. Given the surface, both teams were a bit too fine in their playmaking. On one chance nine minutes into the second, Krug fired a cross-ice pass to Jake DeBrusk through middle-lane traffic as the Bruins were crashing the net. Putting it on the net may have been a better option.

▪ Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was sharp, but departed for repairs late in the second after taking an errant puck to the face. He returned for the third, wearing stitches on the tip of his nose and his upper lip.

▪ Halak should have had Flyers’ fourth goal, by Michael Laughton at 4:07 of the third. The Bruins netminder lost his angle as Laughton broke in on another 2 on 1, leaving room for Laughton to snipe a wrister over his glove.

▪ The Bruins had a golden chance with 9:20 left, after Pastrnak drew a high stick. Instead of making it a two-goal game, two listless minutes passed. No shots on goal. The B’s finished 0-3 on the power play.

▪ The close was poor. At 5 on 5 in the third period, the Bruins were out-attempted, 16-5, and outshot, 10-2. The Flyers had four scoring chances and the Bruins had zero.

▪ Lauzon tangled with Raffl late in the third period, the Flyers winger sliding awkwardly into the boards and possibly injuring his knee or leg. Lauzon was tossed after the next faceoff, when he and Laughton exchanged slashes. Both earned additional misconducts.

Matt Porter