Observations after the Celtics blow big lead, then hang on to edge Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum shook off his 2-for-18 shooting night against the Bucks by erupting for 34 against Portland. Gordon Hayward added 22 points and eight rebounds. Kemba Walker sat out the fourth quarter as he remains limited by a minutes restriction. Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic scored 30 points apiece for the Blazers.

But after Portland surged in front in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown steadied the Celtics with a powerful answer. The forward was 6 for 6 in the fourth quarter and scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half, helping the Celtics eke out a 128-124 win.

For a moment, it looked like Damian Lillard would lead the Blazers to an improbable comeback from a 24-point deficit against the Celtics. The 3-pointers were flowing, and the Celtics appeared dazed.

The Celtics led, 58-34, with 3:58 left in the second quarter, and it seemed like they could do no wrong. But there is always danger lurking when Lillard is on the other side. And in the second half the All-Star started pouring in one 3-pointer after another. He needed just over two minutes to hit his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter, and that one tied the score at 98.

Then his stepback jumper with 7:36 left gave Portland its largest lead, 105-101. But Brown would not let Boston wilt. A tough, double-clutch fadeaway with 2:20 left put Boston back in front, 118-116. Then with the Celtics clinging to a 122-119 lead, Brown drained a 3-pointer from the right corner that stretched the lead back to 6 with 31.8 seconds left.

The Blazers trailed, 125-122, with 6.8 seconds left and had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer, but Lillard fed Nurkic for a layup with 3.4 seconds left, a puzzling decision considering Portland was out of timeouts.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tatum, coming off his 2-for-18 outing, started the game with a clean catch for a wide-open look from the right arc. But the ball caromed off the rim, and there was a chance for some angst to seep in. But it didn’t. He drilled a tough mid-range jumper and then hit a heavily-contested 3-pointer. Most impressively, he did not try to force his rhythm in the first quarter, when he took just three shots. His biggest moment might have come in the second quarter, however. He fired up a mid-range fadeaway that missed the rim by about a foot. It was the kind of miss a player coming off such a horrid shooting night might think about, but he didn’t have any time, as Enes Kanter tracked down the rebound and fed Tatum for an open 3-pointer that he drilled. The rest of the quarter was his oyster, including a 3-pointer from five feet beyond the top of the key.

▪ Speaking of Kanter, he had some quite valuable stints in the first half. Like always, he tussled inside for putbacks, and even had a rare and strong drive from the perimeter that drew a foul. His only blemish came when he tried to ignite a fast-break after a steal and tossed the ball away.

▪ The Blazers have welcomed back Nurkic, who had been sidelined since breaking his leg in March 2019. Before the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens gushed about Portland’s big man, and it was clear he wanted to set the tone early. On the first play, he bullied Daniel Theis, giving him a bit of an elbow in the process, before scoring inside. The Celtics struggled with his size and power throughout the game, but he threw away an inbounds pass with three seconds left when Portland trailed by 3 points.

▪ For the second game in a row, Walker looked energetic and bouncy. This four-month break might really have been a blessing in disguise for his sore left knee. Walker’s minutes restriction was raised slightly. He had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 22 minutes.

▪ Stevens usually makes it pretty clear that he does not love big early leads. They make him uneasy. And when the Celtics exploded to a 24-point second-quarter advantage, the play-from-ahead game was fully on. The Celtics’ blistering 3-point shooting was going to cool at some point, but the problem was that their effort appeared to as well. Nurkic started the Blazers’ third-quarter rally with some tough work inside, and then Gary Trent and Lillard teamed up to take care of the perimeter. When Lillard hit a 4-point play with 51 seconds left, Boston’s lead was suddenly sliced to 92-86.

▪ The virtual fans have been pretty cool, and the Celtics had some star power in their digital cheering section on Sunday. In a corner of the video board near Boston’s bench, former Celtics star Paul Pierce, Walker’s mother Andrea, and Tatum’s young son Deuce could all be seen cheering for the green team. At one point some players even turned around and took note.

▪ That was cool, but the virtual fan noise was not. During the Clippers/Pelicans game on Saturday the fake noise was at a much lower level, allowing viewers to hear more of the sounds of the game and less racket. But Boston was the home team on Sunday, and the TD Garden-ish sounds were brutal, even drowning out the commentators.

Adam Himmelsbach