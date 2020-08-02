Jaroslav Halak to start in net for Bruins in Sunday’s game vs. Flyers

Few teams have that kind of confidence in their netminding, one of several reasons why expectations are so high for the Sons of Butch Cassidy as they started their playoff run with a round robin game against Philadelphia — even with Rask “unfit to participate” because he was not feeling well. Rask also dealt with a broken finger on his catching hand during last month’s training camp.

The Bruins reported for work Sunday and confirmed their Vezina Trophy finalist goaltender, Tuuka Rask, wasn’t feeling well enough to start the playoffs.

“Feeling better,” Cassidy said of his netminder, who led the league in goals against average (2.12) and was second in save percentage (.929). “Hopefully he gets back on the ice as soon as [Monday].”

The Bruins allowed the fewest goals during the regular season (2.39) because of Rask and Jaro Halak, the starter against Philadelphia. Halak (2.39, .919) posted three shutouts to Rask’s five, and started 29 games to Rask’s 41.

He is no stranger to the playoffs. Halak, 35, carried underdog Montreal to the Eastern Conference Final in 2010. He has a career 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage in 28 playoff starts, the last of which came with the Islanders in 2015.

Rask led the Bruins out of the tunnel in their previous 76 playoff games. It is the league’s eighth-longest streak as their team’s postseason starter. The only active goalies with longer runs: Henrik Lundqvist (128), Pekka Rinne (89), Jonathan Quick (85) and Marc-Andre Fleury (79).

♦ Dan Vladar, who has zero NHL games under his belt, was handed the backup’s ballcap. Cassidy, leaning on advice from assistant “Goalie Bob” Essensa and AHL Bruins coach Jay Leach, said Vladar was “a little bit ahead” of Max Lagace toward the end of Providence’s season.

♦ Brad Marchand, who left Thursday’s 4-1 exhibition loss to Columbus with suspected lower body injury, was in the lineup to face the Flyers, who finished fourth in the East (41-21-7, 89 points). They had won nine games in a row before the Bruins stifled them, 2-0, in Philly on March 10, both teams’ final game before the pause.

♦ Nick Ritchie is a possibility to play Wednesday against Tampa Bay. Ritchie and Ondrej Kase (possible date of return: around the start of Round 1) are expected to practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Projected Bruins lineup vs. Flyers:

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Jack Studnicka

Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Jeremy Lauzon

Jaroslav Halak

Dan Vladar

Scratches: Tuukka Rask, Par Lindholm, John Moore, Connor Clifton, Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase, Zach Senyshyn, Urho Vaakanainen, Trent Frederic, Jakub Zboril, Max Lagace.

