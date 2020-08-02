Game 10: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox will try to avoid being swept for the first time this season, following Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Yankees. They wrap up the three-game series Sunday before traveling to Tampa to play the Rays.

RED SOX (3-6):

Pitching: RHP Austin Price (0-0, 7.71)

YANKEES (6-1):

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (0-1, 27.00)

Game time: 7:08 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Brice: Sanchez 1-1, Voit 1-1, LeMahieu 1-2, Hicks 0-1, Torres 0-1, Stanton 0-0, HBP

Red Sox vs. Paxton: Bogaerts 4-19, Martinez 7-17, Pillar 3-17, Bradley Jr. 7-15, Devers 4-12, Moreland 2-9, Vazquez 1-9, Benintendi 1-8, Chavis 0-4, Plawecki 0-2

Stat of the Day: Brice is the first MLB player to be born in Hong Kong

Notes: In their last 3 games, Red Sox relief pitchers have allowed 2 runs in 12.2 IP ... Christian Vazquez is tied with Aaron Judge and Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez for the AL lead in home runs (4). Sunday’s game is the final one in a stretch of 10 games in 10 days for the Red Sox. They are off on Monday ... J.D. Martinez has a career .380 average at Yankee Stadium.