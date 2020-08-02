Giants′ Leonard Williams not healthy enough to start training camp

New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams has been designated with a non-football injury as the team made several moves to get to the 80-player limit. Williams was acquired from the Jets in October for two draft picks. He has 17½ sacks in five seasons but finished with a career-low half-sack last year. Williams is said to have reported to camp with a hamstring issue; the roster designation means the injury happened away from the team. The Giants placed the franchise tag on Williams in the offseason, and he will count $16 million against the cap. The Giants also waived eight players, including running back Jon Hilliman , linebacker Chris Peace , safety Rashaan Gaulden , and cornerback Shakial Taylor , who was awarded to the Giants off waivers on Tuesday. Wide receiver Da’Mari Scott has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. He is the second Giants player to do so after starting offensive tackle Nate Solder made that decision last week . . . Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list following offseason hip surgery — although the team stressed that the four-time Pro Bowler remains on schedule to return this season. Landry, who has not missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland, has said he expects to be back on the field this month. Landry, 27, had surgery in February after tallying 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season . . . The Jaguars have placed starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and four teammates, including two of his roommates — receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard — on the COVID-19 list. The COVID-19 list is for a player who tests positive for coronavirus or has been quarantined after being in close contact with someone infected. NFL teams are not allowed to disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19. Running back Ryquell Armstead and tight end Charles Jones also were placed on the list Sunday; Jones was activated from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day . . . Falcons outside linebacker Foye Oluokun has become the sixth player to go on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of training camp . . . Cowboys fullback Jamize Olawale has become the team’s third player to opt out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine-year pro spent the previous two seasons with the Cowboys after staying in Oakland the first six years of his career. Olawale’s role in the offense has been limited, but he has played more extensively on special teams.

A group of Pac-12 football players threatened to opt out of the coming season unless its concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed. The players posted a statement and list of demands on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a news release to reporters. The release listed the names of 13 Pac-12 players from 10 schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one. Arizona State offensive lineman Cody Shear told the Associated Press the players began connecting about a month ago and have been communicating through the text messaging app GroupMe. He said the number of players in the group has grown to more than 400, though it’s impossible to gauge everyone’s level of commitment.

WNBA

Hartley, Mercury keep Liberty winless

Bria Hartley scored a career-high 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty, 96-67, in Bradenton, Fla. Hartley, who signed with the Mercury as a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Liberty, was 10 of 18 shooting. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, 9 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, and Brittney Griner added 16 points for Phoenix (2-2). New York point guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, did not play due to an ankle injury suffered in Friday’s loss to Atlanta and is expected to miss a month. Kia Nurse, who missed Friday’s game due to an ankle injury of her own, led the Liberty (0-4) with 16 points but made just 3-of-17 shots from the field.

AUTO RACING

Flat tire can’t stop Hamilton from win No. 87

Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix in Silverstone despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record. Hamilton’s record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left. With Hamilton so far ahead, Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra point for the fastest lap but that pit stop ultimately cost him victory because Hamilton’s front left shredded with a half-lap to go. Verstappen swallowed up most of the 25-second gap but ran out of time. Before the race, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism” written on them as part of an ongoing campaign. This time it was better coordinated than the disorganized scenes two weeks ago in Hungary that angered Hamilton. They stood behind an “End Racism” message written on the grid, and then 13 of the 20 drivers took a knee, removing their face masks as they did so. The seven others remained standing behind them.

TENNIS

Kyrgios decides to skip US Open

Saying it’s important to “take a breath and remember what is important,” Nick Kyrgios said he will not play in the US Open, which begins at the end of this month, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios’s decision comes just two days after fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women’s player in the world, said she would not compete in the tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year in tennis. Serena Williams, the Open’s six-time champion, has said she will play in the event, which begins Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 13 in New York City. Professional tennis has been on hiatus since March because of the pandemic. The WTA will return with a lower-level women’s tournament starting this week in Palermo, Italy. The Western & Southern Open will be the first tournament since the pandemic began for men’s players after the Citi Open in Washington announced last week that it would be canceled this year.

MISCELLANY

Garza to return to Iowa for senior season

Big Ten basketball player of the year Luka Garza announced he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season. The 6-foot-11-inch, 260-pound center from Washington, D.C., was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year. Garza scored 20 or more points in the last 16 games of his junior season, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971. He led the Hawkeyes to 20 wins and a likely NCAA Tournament bid if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the tournament to be canceled . . . Robin Lod had a goal and an assist and Hassani Dotson had two assists as Minnesota United advanced to the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament with a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in a quarterfinal match Saturday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Minnesota United will face Orlando City on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the championship game Aug. 11.