Heat star Jimmy Butler misses practice, teammate says he may be quarantining

“We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine or whatever he’s in,” Crowder said. “It’s just a next-man-up mentality from a standpoint of staying locked in and engaged, because we know he’s locked in and engaged once he’s able to get back with us.

The Heat said only that Butler, who scored 22 points in Miami’s restart-opening win over Denver on Saturday, had “an excused absence.” But Heat teammate J ae Crowder indicated that it wasn’t just a day off for Butler.

Jimmy Butler was not with the Miami Heat for practice Sunday, and one of his teammates suggested that he was quarantining away from the team.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely a curveball for all of us to hear stuff like what’s going on with him,” Crowder added. “You never know what to expect.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he didn’t know whether Butler would be available to play Monday when Miami faces the Toronto Raptors. The Heat play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Miami entered Sunday 1½ games behind Boston for third in the Eastern Conference.

Crowder’s reference to “quarantine,” especially in these times, suggests that there is a concern about the coronavirus. Everyone inside the NBA’s so-called bubble, players included, is tested daily for the coronavirus. Those tests results are often back within 24 hours, sometimes much less.

Also Sunday, the NBA sent a memo to team executives, coaches and health officers reiterating the importance of wearing face masks and coverings on the Disney campus, as well as adhering to social-distancing guidelines. The memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, also stressed that eating or drinking while walking on campus is now prohibited.





The NBA has yet to announce that any player has tested positive so far in the bubble at Walt Disney World, where 22 teams are participating in the restarted season.

Advertisement





Raptors handle Lakers again

Kyle Lowry had 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92, in a late game Saturday night. OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, who haven’t lost to Los Angeles since the 2014-2015 season. LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, whose magic number for clinching the top seed in the Western Conference remained at one.



