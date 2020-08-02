Jets suffer costly losses in dropping Game 1 to Flames

Jets center Mark Scheifele could be out a long time with a left leg injury that looked severe, and elite scoring winger Patrik Laine didn’t return with an apparent left hand injury.

They’re deep in it once again, not because of their Game 1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, but the big absences incurred during it.

Trouble keeps following the Winnipeg Jets, from one of their best players not reporting to training camp to a bevy of injuries throughout the regular season.

The team didn’t have an update on either player Sunday and is preparing to be without both in Monday’s Game 2 while looking to avoid a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-five qualifying round series.

“The inexplicable is the story of the Winnipeg Jets,” coach Paul Maurice said. “Getting up off the mat was something that we learned to do seemingly every week, and we’ll get it put to the test now.”

Scheifele went awkwardly into the boards at 5:41 of the first. He appeared to jam his left leg under him as Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk applied his arm to Scheifele’s back. Tkachuk’s skate appeared to make contact with Scheifele’s, but no penalty was called on the play.

Tkachuk was adamant he didn't cause Scheifele's injury.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “He was turning away, I just went in and my left skate had a little bit of speed wobbles. I was moving and probably going a little too fast for myself. My leg just collided, it looked like it jammed him up. His body was going one way, but when I hit him his legs just stayed that one way. I feel terrible.”

Maurice saw it differently.

“It was a filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg,” Maurice said. “He went after the back of the leg. He could have cut his Achilles (tendon). He could have ended the man’s career.

“It’s an absolutely filthy, disgusting hit.”

The Jets’ Blake Wheeler summoned Tkachuk for retribution on the Flames forward’s next shift. Tkachuk obliged and the two traded punches.

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL for Game 2 of the Blackhawks’ qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis.

The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league’s department of player safety said head contact was avoidable on the play. That falls in line with Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton’s view of the play.

“Just kind of a bang-bang play,” Colliton said. “He went hard, and he was definitely wasn't trying to catch him in the head. But he did, so the NHL made the decision.”

Collton isn’t sure who will replace Caggiula in the lineup for Monday night’s Game 2. Mackenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville are among the possibilities.

“We’ve got a lot of guys here that could step in and hopefully kind of emulate what he does,” Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome said. “He’s a guy who’s a 200-foot player and hits a lot of bodies and finds a way to get some chances and create some momentum for us. He’s an important player. We have a lot of depth here, so hopefully it doesn’t take too much wind out of our sails.”

Caggiula is eligible to return for Game 3 on Wednesday.





Coyotes top Predators

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals, a healthy Phil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series in Edmonton.

The Coyotes made the most of their first postseason appearance since 2012, scoring three goals in the opening period on their way to building a 4-1 lead.

The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second midway through the third period, to cut Arizona’s lead to 4-3.

Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 40 shots, held off Nashville’s late push and the Coyotes snatched momentum heading into Game 2 of the best-of-five series Tuesday.

Christian Dvorak, Clayton Keller and Michael Grabner also scored for Arizona.

Ryan Ellis also scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots.

Nashville was sixth in the Western Conference when the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coyotes were beneficiaries of the new playoff format for the restart, earning a spot in the qualifier after ending the regular season 11th in the West.