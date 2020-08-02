Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse opts out of 2020 season

Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse has opted out of the 2020 season, a league source confirmed Sunday.

LaCosse and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child this November. He is the eighth Patriots player to sit out this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. No NFL team has had more players opt out.

Running back Brandon Bolden, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, wide receiver Marqise Lee, guard Najee Toran, and fullback Danny Vitale have all also elected not to play.