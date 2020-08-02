Red Sox can’t stop Aaron Judge, Yankees in weekend sweep

The Red Sox hitters did everything they could. Since the start of this Yankees series, sure, the pitching was an issue, but the Sox had their chances, too.

The Sox dropped to 3-7 on the season as they face another tough matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays starting Tuesday.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox were swept Sunday evening after Matt Barnes unraveled in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading to a 9-7 loss to the Yankees.

Rafael Devers hit his first homer of the season Sunday, a solo shot to right field, to put the Sox ahead 7-6 in the seventh inning. At that point, the Red Sox had everything set up perfectly. Marcus Walden pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh, but in the eighth Barnes imploded.

Advertisement

With two outs in the inning and nobody on, Barnes walked Mike Tauchman, the No. 9 hitter who had entered the game as a defensive replacement. Tauchman stole second and D.J. LeMahieu singled up the middle to bring in Tauchman. Barnes then left a hanging curveball over the heart of the plate to Aaron Judge, who hammered his second home run of the game, a tiebreaking two-run shot.

Other observations from Sunday’s game:

▪ Xander Bogaerts had his hands in this game.

The Red Sox entered this contest having been behind after three innings in eight of the nine games they had played this season. But Bogaerts, who said before the game that trying to navigate this season while stuck in a pandemic has been hard, surely made the baseball part look easy.

In the top of the first, Bogaerts gave the Sox a quick 2-0 lead with his two-run homer off starter James Paxton. Judge hit a three-run homer for the Yankees in the bottom of the second. The Sox then tied it up in the third on a Devers single up the middle, and Bogaerts followed with a single to left field that Miguel Andujar booted, allowing another run to score with Bogaerts ending up at third.

Advertisement

The game was an all-out slugfest for both teams. The Sox and the Yankees were tied at the end of the third inning, 5-5, and by the fifth, Bogaerts had already ripped his second homer of the evening, this one a 437-foot no-doubter to left-center off Yankees reliever Michael King.





▪ The Sox used Austin Brice as their opener. With a runner on first in the first, Brice issued back-to-back walks to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks. Brice wiggled out of it, but when Sox lefthander Matt Hall came in for the next inning, the outcome wasn’t as forgiving. Gio Urshela reached base on a single and with one out in the frame Hall walked LeMahieu. That brought up Judge, who took advantage of Hall’s fastball middle-in for his fifth homer in as many days.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack