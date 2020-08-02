Yoenis Cespedes doesn’t show up for game, Mets don’t know his whereabouts

“As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful,” he said.

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes was not with the team for Sunday’s game at Atlanta and the club said it hadn’t been able to locate him.

A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Cespedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018. He missed most of the past two years with a series of leg problems, getting surgery on both heels and then a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.

Cespedes has been the Mets’ designated hitter this season, taking advantage of a new rule this year that allows DHs in the National League.

No new positives for Marlins

For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the testing have not been publicly released.

The Phillies have received results of Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, and there were no new positives. The team was set to work out at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday in preparation for the resumption of games Monday.

The Marlins haven't played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of an outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami to quarantine there. The rest of the team remained in isolation at a hotel in Philadelphia.

Rockies’ Oberg may be out for season

The Rockies may be without reliever Scott Oberg for the rest of the season after he developed blood clots in his right arm for a third time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg felt some discomfort in his throwing hand Saturday during a throwing session. He was evaluated by vascular doctors, who discovered the clots. Oberg was already on the 10-day injured list with a strained back. Colorado was looking at him to possibly take over the closer’s role for a struggling Wade Davis, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. With Davis sidelined, the Rockies could go with some combination of Jairo Diaz, Carlos Estevez, and Daniel Bard in the late innings. The hard-throwing Bard has been a welcomed addition after being out of baseball for more than seven years due to his struggles to consistently throw strikes … Cubs slugger Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game, a day after reporting a stomach ailment. Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday … Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the injured list before the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Tigers. The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list. The move made room to activate righthanded pitcher Anthony Desclafani (shoulder) from the 10-day IL. He was scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader.

