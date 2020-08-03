Nicolle Wallace will get twice as much airtime on MSNBC

Host Nicolle Wallace, who has long stood out in MSNBC's daily lineup as a former GOP strategist, will now have a bigger perch at the network when her show doubles in length from one hour to two, starting on Aug. 17.

Her expanded role comes as part of a slate of programming changes announced by MSNBC on Monday, including anchor Chuck Todd's weekday show moving from the more coveted 5 p.m. time slot to 1 p.m.

Todd, who will continue as host of "Meet the Press" on Sunday mornings on NBC, will also begin anchoring a new weekly show in September that will air on streaming news service NBC News Now and the company's Peacock streaming platform.