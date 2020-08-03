Nicolle Wallace will get twice as much airtime on MSNBC

Host Nicolle Wallace, who has long stood out in MSNBC's daily lineup as a former GOP strategist, will now have a bigger perch at the network when her show doubles in length from one hour to two, starting on Aug. 17.
Her expanded role comes as part of a slate of programming changes announced by MSNBC on Monday, including anchor Chuck Todd's weekday show moving from the more coveted 5 p.m. time slot to 1 p.m.
Todd, who will continue as host of "Meet the Press" on Sunday mornings on NBC, will also begin anchoring a new weekly show in September that will air on streaming news service NBC News Now and the company's Peacock streaming platform.
Wallace’s “Deadline: White House” show has been something of a ratings success story for the network. In July, the show bested its 4 p.m. competitors on both Fox News and CNN in total viewers.
Wallace, 47, has risen to acclaim as a strident critic of President Trump. With her background as a former communications staffer in George W. Bush’s White House, she serves as confirmation for the network’s more liberal viewers that even some on the political right have broken with the president; a MSNBC group that also includes network contributor Steve Schmidt, a longtime Republican strategist who left the party in 2018.
Wallace joined the network in 2016 as a contributor and got her own show just a year later.